Man murders ex in Malawi’s Capital City

A 35-year-old man on Saturday brutally murdered his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend by stabbing her with a knife at her home in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Police have identified the suspect as Arthur M’dala and the woman as Miriam Siula who was working at Victoria Forex Bureau.

According to police, the suspect is currently on the run.

Police reports are indicating that the suspect called Siula to have a word with her.

They agreed to meet at the woman’s home in Chilinde location where she lived with her mother and sisters.

When the man arrived at the house at around 8PM, the victim told him to enter into the house but the suspect insisted on meeting her at the veranda of the brick-fenced house.

He later asked for a glass of water and the woman went inside and got the water but before she could give him the water, the man produced a knife and stabbed her on the chest and forearm.

Upon carrying out his evil plan, the man fled from the scene.

The woman was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) for medical help where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem confirmed that death was due to internal haemorrhage.

The woman hailed from Yotamu Siula village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.mw24