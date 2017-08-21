Mafco restrict Bullets to a barren draw: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets failed to utilize home ground advantage when they settled for a goalless draw with Mafco FC in a TNM Super Super League match played at MDC Ground in Chilomoni, Blantyre.

It was a dull game from the first whistle, save for individual brilliance from enterprising midfielder Mike Mkwate and defender Pilirani Zonda.

Both sides could not keep possession of the ball with the visitors committing unnecessary fouls due to their physical approach to the match.

However, Bullets created a number of scoring opportunities, mainly in the second half, but their forwards were not sharp enough to translate them into goals.

To Mafco, the barren draw was a fair result, according to their coach Temwa Msuku.

“We were a better side in the first half and we were unable to score from the couple of chances we created.

“Bullets dominated in the other half and we managed to hold and we are looking forward to collecting full points in our next game against Red Lions,” said Msuku.

His counterpart, Eliah Kananji said was unhappy with result, but assured the People’s Team followers of positive results in the last first round match against Adam Tigers.

Bullets now have 25 points from 14 games and will complete the first round campaign against Azam Tigers next weekend.

While the Salima based soldiers, who are facing the Lions at Balaka Stadium, are perched on position 10 with 19 points.mbc