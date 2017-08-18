Egypt awards Scholarships to 11 Malawians

A total of 11 Malawian officers from the media and health sectors have been awarded scholarships by the Egyptian government to go and study in Egypt under the media and health capacity building training program the Egyptian government offers to African professionals.

El-Adawy (L) with Chimwemwe Kujaliwa (R) as Minister of Health (M) Presentation of the scholarships was done at the Egyptian Ambassador’s residence in Lilongwe on Wednesday during which some officers who had undergone similar trainings in the previous years were also presented with certificates and awards.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony of the scholarships, certificates and the awards, Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, His Excellency Maher El-Adawy said his country continues to support the Malawi government in vital sectors such as health and information for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

“I always use the word cooperation, more than assistance because this is cooperation between two African countries for the benefit of their peoples. I understand that there is always room to improve and there is always room to learn, because technology is always coming,” said El-Adawy.

He encouraged the 11 awardees to be the best participants to represent Malawi and share their experiences to other colleagues when they come back for others who have not had the chance of visiting Egypt to benefit as well.

“Be ambassadors and be good ambassadors to Malawi, share the knowledge to your associates who did not find chance on this program, cooperate and visit other places like the Nile, and the pyramids among others.

“It is your success story that will make the Egyptian Government think of extending the opportunity of such capacity building trainings to your colleagues in future,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi who was the guest of honor, thanked the Egyptian government for the tremendous support rendered towards the Health sector in the country.

He said as government he appreciates the tremendous investment the Egyptian government makes to the health sector which he said would improve health service delivery.

“The Ministry of Health is extremely key to the success of our people, and the support given by your government is extremely timely in building the capacity of our officers. Egypt is a long time friend and has been assisting us in many other sectors over the years.” added Muluzi.

Talking about the challenge of drug theft in the country, he said there is need to improve Drug Investigation Unit, transparency and accountability, and also amend the Pharmacy and Poisons bill.

Among other delegates who witnessed the ceremony were the Director and CEO of the COMESA Competitions Commission, Dr George Lipimile, the Principal Secretary for Information Mr Justin Saidi and JICA delegates.mbc