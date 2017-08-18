Be Forward Wanderers’ trip to Mozambique on the cards

Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers will on Saturday leave for Mozambique where they will play a friendly game with a Mozambican team.

The Nomads have been selected out of a pool of 16 Super League teams to accompany Blantyre City Council executives to represent both City of Blantyre and Malawi when the Mozambican city of Quelimane will be celebrating 75 years since attaining city status.

Be Forward Wanderers

The Nomads will play their game against a team from Quelimane on Monday 21 August and will return to Malawi the next day.

General secretary for the Nomads Mike Butao said Malawians should be proud of this gesture.

“Let us be proud of this special recognition by the government authorities which has come about because of our position on the log table and wish our boys a well-deserved, safe and successful trip as they sell the Be Forward and Wanderers brands in Mozambique,” said Butao.

After their trip to Mozambique, the Nomads will travel to Mzuzu where they will play Moyale Barracks in the semifinals of the Carlsberg Cup on 26 August before a Super League clash against Mzuni FC the following day at Mzuzu stadium.mw24