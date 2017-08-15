MBS destroys 13,000 litres of liquor in Lilongwe

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has destroyed at least 13 thousand litres of liquor in plastic bottles which was impounded from Jai Sai investments in Lilongwe.

This comes barely a month after MBS in conjunction with the Ministry of Industry and trade closed some companies in the country for

still producing liquor illegally.

Continued production of the substance was a violation of Malawi standard MS 210 – spirit specification which states that spirituous alcoholic beverages shall be packaged in clean glass bottles that do not affect product quality.

Speaking at the press briefing in Lilongwe MBS Deputy Director General, Willy Muyila says Jai Sai investments flouted further trade regulations by operating when it was closed last month.

“Its unfortunate that even after the company was locked up it found its way to operate and continue to brew and pack this liquor in these substandard bottles. This is why we would want the law to take its course and give stiffer penalties to such companies” said Muyila.

Willy Muyila urges Malawians to continue giving them tips where necessary in order to bring perpetrators to book. He gave out toll free numbers 80004321 for MTL and 6321 for TNM to be used by the general public for tips.

According to Muyila the Malawi Bureau of Standards will strive to enforce the recommended package of liquor in the country hence the confiscation.

He said on 28 July MBS Lilongwe office got a tip from a concerned citizen that Jai Sai Investments were still producing and packaging liquor in plastic bottles in total disregard of the MSB and Malawi government ban on the said products.

“Following this, a total of 652 cartons of 4 bottles each with a capacity of 5 litters were impounded, and this is equivalent to 65 drums of 200 litters each” said Muyila.

Malawi Bureau of Standards has since transported all the impounded liquor to a recommended environmentally friendly disposal site in Dedza where it was burnt.mbc