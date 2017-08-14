First Lady urges women to pray for the country’s peace

The First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika has urged women in the country to make use of their divine power to fight against various challenges affecting the society.

Madame Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday during the Nkhoma Synod Women’s Guild Annual Conference in Lilongwe.

The First Lady who was the Guest of Honour thanked the organizing Committee for inviting her to the event saying as a member of the women’s guild she felt honored.

She said her presence at the conference was a blessing and a spiritual revival to her and fellow women serving Christ.

Dr. Gertrude Mutharika described the event as crucial in discussing issues affecting the welfare of women.

Madame Mutharika then appealed to them to rely on God and prayer for peace and stability to prevail in the nation.

“I hope this gathering will empower us as women in overcoming challenges in life, I urge you to rely on God as we continuously pray for our families, the nation’s peace and stability,” urged the First Lady.

As Soldiers of Christ the First lady told the women to aim for victory observing He who is in them is stronger than the one on earth.

Among others she cited the good harvest as one of the reasons to thank God for.

Chairperson for the Nkhoma Synod Women’s Guild Chrissy Kaliza commended Madame Mutharika for her commitment in the work of Christ and that her presence at the conference was an encouragement to the women.

She explained that the meeting which is held in August every year pools the women together to discuss issues affecting their spiritual and mental well-being.

Some of the topics discussed by the women from different stations are home management health education empowerment of women and their participation in charity works.

Mpando Presbytery comprise of Balang’ombe, Mbonekera, Chikowa and Lingadzi churches of the CCAP Nkhoma.mbc