Govt appoints MRA Board: Eric Chapola Chair

NICO Life Insurance Company Limited Chief Executive Officer Eric Chapola has been appointed as Board Chairperson for the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA)

In a statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara Other members are secretary to the treasury, secretary for industry and Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

“The appointments are with immediate effect,” said Muhara in the statement.

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is an agency of the Government of Malawi responsible for assessment, collection and accounting for tax revenues.mbc