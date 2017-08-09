Chiradzulu DC suspended over corruption

District Commissioner (DC) for Chiradzulu Memory Kaleso has been sent on a forced leave for misappropriating K170 million.

This is according to spokesperson for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Muhlabase Mughogho.

Mughogho told the local media that the DC has been sent on a three month forced leave for abusing funds amounting to 170 million Kwacha.

The spokesperson further said the district commissioner misappropriated funds from Other Recurrent Transaction – ORT.

It is further reported that Kaleso used the money for other purposes without authorization but it is not clearly stated how the money was used.mw24