You are here:NewsEntertainmentSpoken Word Poetry Blantyre Movement: One year on Spoken Word Poetry Blantyre Movement: One year on

The Spoken Word Poetry Blantyre Movement, an initiative that has been established in order to create a platform for English spoken word poetry in Malawi, clocked one year on Sunday, August 6.

Brian Kalinde, on stage at KwaHaraba Art Gallery & Cafe

The movement which is said to have been created to grant spoken word poets the ability to share their skills in poetry creation and performance equally seeks to expose as much poetry talent as possible from within Malawi and beyond.

Paul Sezzie, Co- founder and current treasurer of the movement said the movement wanted to build an audience for poets who recite or perform poetry in English, where the general observation is that poets reciting in vernacular have already established their audience that is not very willing to accept those reciting in English.

“Later on, we hope to merge the audiences and have poets originating from both vernacular and English tradition reciting on one stage,” explained Sezzie.mbc