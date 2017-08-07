Stephanos Foundation hands over school block in BT

Stephanos Foundation has handed over a newly constructed school block of four classrooms at Khombwe Primary School in the area of Senior Chief Kuntaja in Blantyre.

Executive Director of the Foundation Clifford Kuyokwa states that they embarked on the initiative after proper needs assessment in the area.

“We are doing so many projects, from education to agriculture. However in Khombwe, we are looking specifically at education where we have built a four-classroom block with a head teacher’s office in the middle so that we can help the community,” said Kuyokwa.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Blantyre Rural West Constituency Peter Kumpalume commended Stephanos Foundation for the project in his area pointing out that lack of classrooms in the area is a big challenge.

“With the money that is available, we cannot develop the whole area by just relying on government alone. We need players on the ground that can assist with most of the developmental projects which will in turn help uplift our communities,” said Kumpalume.

The 22 Million Kwacha facility has been constructed as part of the Foundation’s plans of uplifting education standards in the country.

Stephanos Foundation is a Charitable, Christian, Non-Governmental Organization.mbc