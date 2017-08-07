First Lady launches Gertrude Mutharika Build Initiative

The First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika on Friday launched the Gertrude Mutharika Build Initiative at Traditional Authority Chadza’s area in Lilongwe.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity Malawi, and aims at constructing houses for orphans and vulnerable children.

Speaking during the event, Madam Mutharika called for a sense of responsibility among people in caring for orphans and vulnerable children to enable them become productive citizens in future.

“This project has the potential to change the living standards of orphans in the country and the vulnerable. If we fail to take care of these children, we have not only failed the vulnerable- but we have also failed the very foundation we want to build the future of this country on,” said the First Lady.

In his remarks, Board Chairperson for Habitat Malawi Jalisoni Chaguluka said the implementation of the project in the country has already transformed a lot of people.

“Through this initiative, we are looking at the issue of poor housing in Malawi while we are also addressing the problems of orphans. In Malawi, the HIV and AIDS has had a lot of impact and a great number of orphans has been left behind and there is nobody who is taking care of them in terms of housing,” said Chaguluka.mbc