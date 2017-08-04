Presidential Women Finals On This Weekend

The National Women Football Committee (NWFC) has announced that all is set for the Presidential Women’s Cup finals this weekend.

NWFC chairperson Severia Chalira, who is also Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive committee member, said the finals will take place Luwinga Sports Complex in Mzuzu.

“Everything is in place and we are looking forward to exciting national finals.

“We are just appealing to the fans from Mzuzu and other areas to come and witness this grand event,” she said.

At stake is the K1 million winner’s prize.

The runners-up will get K500 000 while the losing semi-finalists will each get K250 000.

“We also have a K20 000 prize for the top scorer,” said Chalira.

The North, by virtue of being the hosts, will be represented by two teams and these are the region’s champions Moyale Sisters and Rumphi Young Shooters.

Blantyre Zero, who are also the defending champions, will represent the South while Skippers will represent the Centre.

According to the draw Moyale will face Rumphi in the first semifinal while the second semifinal will see Skippers lining up against defending champions Blantyre Zero.