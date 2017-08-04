MRA dangles K1.6m in national branding competition

Taxpayers, mainly businesses in the country should expect improved ways of paying taxes as the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is in the process of implementing a modern system that automates end-to-end tax processes, called Integrated Tax Administrative System (ITAS).

Head of Corporate Affairs at MRA Steve Kapoloma disclosed this at a news conference in Blantyre where he said the new system will enhance tax compliance through efficient and effective domestic tax administration.

He also called on the general public to participate in the national branding competition of the new system.

“The main objective of implementing ITAS is to enhance tax compliance through efficient and effective domestic tax administration and first class taxpayer service driven by automated business processes. Since ITAS is a generic name we are seeking wide input from members of the public to propose a name, logo and tagline,” said Kapoloma.

He said all the three categories have prizes with the best logo at K800,000, best name K500,000 and best tagline earning K300,000.

“There are various qualities we are looking for, the best logo must be simple and easily recognizable, unique, appropriate, versatile, relevant, memorable, timeless distinctive and well-designed.

The name should be short, positive, distinctive, memorable, catchy and pronounceable. While the tagline should be reflective of the ITAS brand and must tell the key benefits of ITAS to taxpayers,” Kapoloma said.

ITAS Project Manager Peter Chikabadwa said the project is being run as part of tax reforms under MRA’s Modernization Division, within the scope of MRA’s mission and vision which emphasize on provision of high quality service to transparently maximize revenue collection.

ITAS is intended to fully support all aspects of tax administration and reporting in a manner that assures compliance with all pertinent laws, regulations, standards and principles by among others allowing taxpayers to file their returns electronically,” Chikabadwa said.

Those interested should submit entries to itascompetition@mra.mw and clearly indicate in the subject area the category of the competition being entered. The deadline for entry submissions is by 17hrs of 8th September, 2017.mbc