Chamba farmer Netted by Malawi Police

Police at Nselema Police Post in Machinga are keeping in custody a 27-year-old man for cultivating cannabis sativa.

This is according to Machinga police publicist Constable Davie Sulumba who has identified the ganja farmer as Faison Chitundu.

The publicist said Nselema police received information from well-wishers that the suspect cultivated cannabis sativa in his garden at Wandikanga village in the district.

After receiving the information, Police Officers rushed to the scene and uprooted 415 plants of cannabis sativa in the garden which is 50 metres away from the suspect’s house.

They also seized half kilogram of loose cannabis sativa which was inside Chitundu’s house.

Meanwhile, the farmer is in custody pending court proceedings soon on charges of illegal growing and possession of cannabis sativa which is contrary to regulations 6 and 4, section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act respectively.

Chitundu hails from Wandikanga village, in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district.mw24