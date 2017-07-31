Agriculture Fair registers success in Mzimba North.

Different stakeholders have described the just ended 2017 District Agriculture Fair for Mzimba North as a great success in the agriculture sector,

The fair which started on 26th through to 28th July attracted a number of organizations ranging from associations, agro-dealers to a cross section of people in the agriculture industry.

Business and Communication Technology Officer for Mzuzu Coffee Joseph Chidwala says the fair has accorded farmers an opportunity to showcase their products.

Chidwala described the fair a good platform for sharing information and clinching business deals.

“This has been the best opportunity for us to showcase our products. Some people just see our products like Speciality Coffee as meant for people outside Malawi but these are meant for everyone including Malawians.”

“We have now built our base for those people who use our brands. I would also like to urge the organisers of the fair to give it massive publicity next time so that many buyers and exhibitors know in time and participate in future,” added Chidwala.

Deputy Director of Mbawemi Women Association Dorothy Chiumya said her association has made a lot of sales during the three-day agriculture fair.

Executive Director for Find Your Feet Chimwemwe Soko said district fairs attract a lot of farmers as they are close to the people.

“At first we used to have one national agriculture fair in Blantyre but looking at the distance, stakeholders agreed to be holding district fairs so that most farmers showcase their products,” he said.

This was the third agriculture fair organized by Mzimba North District Agriculture Office and this year`s theme was: Commercialization of smallholder farming: a key to increased agricultural productivity.mbc