Wanderers Chairman George Chamangwana No More; Sulom Cancels match with BB

Written By Richard Chinansi

A dark cloud has engulfed the Mighty Be Forward Wanderers family following sad news that long-serving Chairman George Chamangwana has passed away.

According to club vice general secretary Chris Kananji, Chamangwana breathed his last at Blantyre Adventist Hospital where he was admitted for a few days.

Reads a statement from the club, “Wanderers Football Club is greatly saddened to announce the passing of our chairperson Mr George Chamangwana,”

“All at the club send our deepest condolences toChamangwana’s family and friends and our players will wear black armbands in his memory during our next game. “Wanderers was very close to George Chamangwana’s heart and he will always be close to ours, reads another part of the statement.

According to Kananji, the late Chamangwana has not been unwell from the day Wanderers played against Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 Cup final at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, the Super league of Malawi (SULOM) has since cancelled the match which the Nomads were supposed to play against rivals Big Bullets in Lilongwe this weeked.