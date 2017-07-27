GOtv Netball Champions League Bounces Back

The GOtv Netball Tournament, which was suspended by the sponsors-Muiltichoice Malawi- last year, is retuning this August.

According to a press statement which was released on Tuesday and signed by the company’s Sales and Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda, the competition will be played using the FAST 5 format in order to assist Malawi National Netball Team in preparation for 2017 World Series to take place in Australia in October this year.

“The tournament will return this year around in August. The period has been selected in order to give Malawi National Netball team ample time to prepare for the 2017 FAST 5 which will take place in October in Australia,” said Nyirenda.

He revealed that following Malawi’s success in 2016 FAST 5 series in which the team won the Bronze medal, GOtv Netball Champions League will be played using FAST 5 format.

“As you may recall, in 2014 GOtv Netball Tournament changed the format to FAST 5. The idea behind was to familiarize local players with the system of play because it is different from the normal netball rules.

“The success of the Queens at the 2016 FAST 5 has shown that the players benefitted from that tournament. We hope coaches can also use the GOtv FAST 5 to select players best suited for the FAST 5 and teach them properly for more success,” he continued.

He then announced that this year’s competition will also be beamed live on local televisions with the view of increasing popularity of the game through a promotional video describing the journey of GOtv romance with Malawi Netball on GOtv Malawi website.

The competition was launched in 2013 and only top teams from Blantyre and Lilongwe were eligible but it was extended to Mzuzu in 2015 when GOtv launched its signal in Mzuzu.mbc