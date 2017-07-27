Court dismisses Hiwa’s discharge application

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has dismissed an application filed by former Roads Authority (RA) chief executive officer, Trevor Hiwa seeking discharge in a case of corruption.

Hiwa is charged by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) with dealing in contracts and failing to declare interest in the procurement process contrary to section 25(d) (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act and section 19(1) of the Public Procurement Act.

But through his lawyer, Hiwa asked the court to dismiss his case, citing the prosecution failure to start the trial.

Dismissing her application, Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao fixed August 11 as the date for commencement of the trial.

Chipao said the State had “good reasons” to seek adjournment earlier.

“The application for discharge of the accused person is, therefore, dismissed,” said Chipao in her determination.mbc

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecution, Mary Kachale has given consent to ACB to prosecute Hiwa, according to the bureau’s lawyer Imran Saidi.

Saidi said ACB is “ready to prosecute and parade witnesses.”

