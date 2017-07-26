Veteran journalist Lloyd Zawanda No More

Veteran journalist Lloyd Zawanda, who until his death was station manager for the private owned Joy Media Group has died suddenly after he was found unconscious at his home in Blantyre on a day he was expected to fly to South Africa for a media conference.

The media group, which houses a radio and television station, is owned by former president Bakili Muluzi and was opened by former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa shortly before Muluzi retired as president in 2004.

Reports are indicating that Zawanda was found unconscious at his home as he was scheduled to travel to South Africa for a media meeting.

According to the reports, when a driver had come to pick him up, the house boy said he was still in bed and when they checked he was unconscious.

He was taken to Blantyre Adventist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Before joining Joy, Zawanda had a long stint with the state owned Malawi News Agency.