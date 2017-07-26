President Mutharika Cracks a Whip Against Regionalism

State President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has hit at critics who accuse his government of sidelining the Northern Region Malawi when providing funding for projects.

Speaking on Tuesday when he was commissioning Chitipa Water Supply System, Malawi’s first citizen described people who branded Northern Region as “Dead North” as leaders without vision for the region saying the northern part of Malawi is supposed to have meaningful developments.

President Mutharika said his government is not neglecting any region since it is evenly spreading various developments in all regions including the Northern Region.

The president mentioned the construction of new Mzuzu Airport at Lusangazi among others as projects aimed at developing the region.

On the newly opened water system, Mutharika said the facility will alleviate water challenges in the district.

“I am aware that people could go days without accessing potable water due to failure by Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) to provide water,” Mutharika said.

He then asked the residents of Chitipa to take care of the facility so that it should serve its purpose.

Mutharika also appealed to the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), which co-financed the project with Malawi government, to consider financing other proposed projects which have potential to uplift the welfare of Malawians.mw24