Jnr Flames guns hard for 100 percent record

The Malawi Under-17 national soccer team is relishing a 100 percent record when they face hosts Mauritius on Wednesday in their last Group A match of the Cosafa Youth Championship in Port Louis.

The Junior Flames won their two opening matches against Botswana (2-0) and Zimbabwe (5-0) to top the group.

Wednesday’s encounter will determine the top team as they are tied on points but the Junior Flames have a better goal difference.

Junior Flames coach DeKlerk Msakakuona has said they anticipate a potentially explosive encounter.

“This will be our toughest game so far because we are up against the hosts and being the joint leaders, pride is at stake.

“Obviously both teams will be aiming at completing the group stage with an impressive record. So, it will be an exciting match,” he said.

Team captain Hadji Wali also said they are expecting a tough match.

“We know that the atmosphere will be intimidating, but we are geared for the encounter and we are not panicking.

“The most important thing will be to maintain concentration and not lose our cool,” he said.

The winners are likely to face Zambia who top Group B while the team that finishes second is tipped to face South Africa in the semis.

Junior Flames probable line-up Line up: Kennedy Nankhama, Innocent Shema, Tathedwa Willard, Hadji Wali (C), David Daudi, Auspicoius Kadzongola, Prince Chingancheke, Joseph Balakasi, Franklin Titani, Chinsinsi Maonga.