BCC closes down Kachere Market

Blantyre City Council – BCC today (Tuesday) closed Kachere Market in Blantyre to force people who ply their trade at the market to pay the required market fee that will help in renovating the place.

BCC officials said the market has been closed because it does not have functioning toilets, and water supply was cut way back, rendering the place not conducive for business.

It was established that vendors at the market have for so long complained to Blantyre City Council on the need for it to construct toilets to accommodate the number of people that do their businesses in the market.

Chairperson for the market James Masumbu said Blantyre City Council has not been forthcoming in meeting the requirements that these business people have submitted to them.

“They have been complaining to Blantyre City Council to at least construct toilets and provide portable water at the market. For months now, nothing has happened and today we just saw officials from the Council who came and closed down the whole market,” said Masumbu.

The market houses more than 3000 traders and the Chairperson assured the traders that they will engage the council officials to find a lasting solution on the issues of hygiene and collecting of market fees.mbc