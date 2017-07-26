Athletics body supports “Be More Race”

Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) has hailed Standard Bank’s Be More Race scheduled to take place in Lilongwe on July 30 saying it is a motivation to athletics in the country.

AAM General Secretary Francis Chitembeya said the hosting of the race by the bank is a clear indication that it has the heart for the people.

“The race is important to athletics as it is a motivation not only to athletes by to the association as a whole. Standard bank has given athletics when as a body we had nothing to give to the athletes. This is a relief to the association,” said Chitembeya.

“The hosting of the race by standard bank is a clear indication that it has the heart for the people. Look at the theme, Be More Wellness, it wishes people of Malawi healthy lives and only healthy people can help develop the country,” Chitembeya said.

He said the association has over 100 participants registered to take part in Be More race this coming Sunday in Lilongwe and has registered members of the association who are taking part in the race.

“We estimate over a hundred participants to take part in the race. As an association, we appreciate the gesture shown by the bank in promoting and developing athletics in the country through Be More race and we promise to support the bank to achieve its goal on this initiative,” he said.

The July 30 race will stretch from Standard Bank Head Office in Lilongwe City Centre to the city’s nearby village of Kumbali, a distance of 21 kilometres that will accord racers with captivating nature views.

The race has been split into three key legs of 5 km, 15 km and 21 km for both men and women and also children above the age of 12 years. A registration fee will apply for marathoners as well as profession athletes. Companies and organisations are encouraged to register as teams.mbc