Tovwirane Women clean up Bolero Health facility

Concerned women under Tovwirane women group at Bolero in Rumphi district have cleaned up Bolero Rural Hospital as a way of enhancing sanitation and hygiene at the facility.

According to Chairperson of the group, Tionge Gondwe the initiative was also to remind various stakeholders of their role in improving welfare of crucial institutions in their societies.

Gondwe said their group realizes that sanitation is paramount in public health.

“We noticed some gaps at our facility, there is no running water, few toilets, no reliable rubbish pits as if that is not enough the place is rarely cleaned which might facilitate infection transmission.

“Realizing that women are heavily hit with such challenges especially when they visit the hospitals we sought of intervening through this exercise,” she said.

Gondwe who is also a woman and girls rights activist said the women will continue pushing for better health service delivery in the area.

“Some of the problems in the health sector can easily be solved but we tend to wonder why it sometimes takes long, maybe its negligence by some officials entrusted for the job.”

Assistant Environmental Health Officer for Bolero Health Centre, Adden Chawinga while commending the women attributed some of the issues to shortage of staff mainly ground laborers.

“At the moment we have only two ground laborers which we feel cannot manage to do a commendable job day in day out, in view of this we are lobbying for more staff and it’s our hope that the problem will soon be history,” observed Chawinga.

Chairperson for Bolero Area Development Committee, Agness Nkhwazi called for more women to support such initiatives for their sustainability.

Councilor for Bolero Ward, Dadi Butawo has since promised to closely work with the district’s health committee as a means of up scaling health standards in the area.

The day long cleaning exercise took the women to every section of the hospital before the interface meeting where relevant stakeholders responded to their gesture.

Chairperson for Bolero Health Advisory Committee, Rev. Jacob Phiri also feels the gesture will necessitate reliable health service delivery in the area.

The Bolero Tovwirane Women group has over 500 members who discuss a wide range of issues for the betterment of their social and economic lives.mbc