Ruling DPP Says will triumph in by-elections

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed optimism that it is going to triumph in the forthcoming bye-elections.

This was disclosed by DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey when she toured Area 23 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to Jeffrey, based on people’s turnout during the meetings she has had in Lilongwe, the ruling DPP will smash other political parties during the by-elections.

After postponing the by-elections that were scheduled to take place on 6 June 2017, Malawi Electoral Commission has set October 17, 2017 as the day for elections.

The postponement of the elections came after the electoral body argued that it had no money to fund the by-elections including the one in Lilongwe South East Constituency.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal ordered a re-run of elections in Lilongwe City South East constituency after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama challenged the results of 20 May, 2014 tripartite elections which declared DPP’s Bentley Namasasu winner.

Apart from Lilongwe City South East constituency, other areas where the elections will be conducted include Nsanje Lalanje constituency, Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency, Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.mw24