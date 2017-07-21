Prison escapee sentenced to 6 months

Shida Kennedy Kambora aged 23, saw the world crumbling in his hands when magistrate Fred Juma Chilowetsa of Nkhotakota magistrate court sentenced him to serve a jail term of six months for the offence of escaping in prison in addition to two years of ‘burglary and theft.’

This occurred in March 2016 at Nkhotakota prison when the convict Kambora was serving a two-year-jail-term after a ‘burglary and theft’ charge.

According to Nkhotakota Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Paul Malimwe, the charge leveled against him ‘Escaping from a lawful custody’ is classified as a misdemeanor which contravenes section 115 of the Penal Code and attracts a maximum sentence of two years jail term.

During the sentencing, a jam packed court wore a somber mood after his sentence in addition to a two year jail term over burglary and theft. Before the sentencing, the state Prosecutor Sergeant Cedrick Cosmas narrated the facts which the suspect voluntarily admitted before the magistrate.

He further said that misconduct of the suspect has shown that he is a criminal and not ready to change.

During mitigation, the convict pleaded to court to be lenient when passing the sentence and promised to be a good citizen. He said it was the power of the devil that drove him to do the malpractice.

However magistrate Chilowetsa sentenced him to six months imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) as a signal to the community and other prisoners.

Magistrate Chilowetsa further said the court is deeply concerned with the malpractice and will not condone it.

Shida Kennedy Kambora (23) hails from Chilowe village in the area of Senior Chief Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district.mbc