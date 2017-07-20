Chaponda’s lawyers want arrest warrant cancelled

Lawyers for former minister of agriculture and water development George Chaponda have applied for the cancellation of warrant of arrest for the accused.

Making the application at Blantyre Chief Magistrate Court, Chaponda through his lawyers Jai Banda and Madalitso M’meta argued that the state through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) blatantly, flagrantly and defiantly disobeyed the terms and prescriptions contained in the warrant.

The defence team said: “ACB has refused, neglected, ignored or otherwise deliberately failed to comply with the warrant requiring the ACB to produce the said applicants before the court upon arresting them”.

They added further that the ACB has thereby hugely undermined both the rule of law and the authority of the court.

The lawyers want warrant of arrest obtained on July 14 by ACB be cancelled.

The Chief Resident Magistrate court Simeon M’dedza is to make a ruling at 1:30 pm today.

Chaponda was arrested on Wedneday following investigations into the maize purchasing scandal and he faces charges of corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and possession of foreign currency contrary to sections 25 (A) and 25 (B) of the Corrupt Practices Act and regulation 25 A (1) of the exchange control regulations as read with section 3 of the Exchange Control Act respectively.mw24