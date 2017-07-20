Champs Wanderers survive Fish Eagles scare in Carlsberg Cup

Carlsberg Cup defending champions Be Forward Wanderers on Wednesday breathed a sigh of relief when they overcame lower league side Fish Eagles’ strong resistance to sail through into the last 16.

The Nomads scraped through 6-5 after post-match penalties against the Mzuzu-based aside at Balaka Stadium after playing out a 1-all draw in regulation time.

The Nomads took the lead in the 21st minute through Harry Nyirenda but Eagles equalised 10 minutes to recess through Brian Phiri.

But the sky fell on the minnows when Gift Nyondo missed a decisive penalty and up stepped Nomads’ Yamikani Chester to provide the final flourish.

At Chilomoni Stadim in Blantyre, lower league side Michiru Madrid caused an upset when they sent Super League side Masters Security packing from the competition with a 1-0 victory via Wachimwa Sadiki’s strike.

At Mulanje Park, PremierBet Wizards bowed out on post-match penalties 3-1 after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Blessings Phiri put Wizards ahead before McPeter Makwale levelled the scores to send the match into the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

In other matches, Blue Eagles had a stroll in the park when they thumped Ekwendeni Hammers 6-0.

Captain Micium Mhone led by example when he claimed a hat-trick. John Malidadi Jnr scored a brace while Maxwell Salambula scored the other.

Mafco FC beat Chitedze 2-0 with goals from Calisto Kalinda and Chikondi Maloya.fam.mw