Nyasa Big Bullets hit Where it Pains Most

Silver Strikers on Sunday beat Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Victor ‘Vibre’ Limbani opened the scoresheet for the Bankers against his former team in the eighth minute before Mathews Sibale added the second in the second half.

However, Bullets fought on and reduced the arrears late into the game through Chiukepo Msowoya.

Following the win, Silver are eighth with 14 points from eight games while Bullets are sixth with 15 points from 10 matches.

Be Forward Wanderers recovered from their first loss of the season against Civil Sporting Club on Saturday to beat rookies Masters Security 1-0 on Sunday at Dedza Stadium.

Precious Msosa scored for the Nomads who now have 22 points from nine matches.

Second-placed PremierBet Wizards failed to bag maximum points in Dwangwa Nkhotakota after going down 1-0 to Mafco FC on Sunday.

They beat Dwangwa United 2-1 on Saturday and they now have 18 points from 10 matches.

Moyale Barracks and Blantyre United played out a 1-all draw at Mzuzu Stadium.

Ibrahim Sadiki scored first for United in the 23rd minute but it was cancelled by Lesman Singini with two minutes to full time.Fam.mw