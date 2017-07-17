Mia’s joining of MCP: game changer in Malawi politics

A political scientist in the country has described Sidik Mia’s move to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as an advantage for the party in the run up to the 2019 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the political scientist Wonderful Mkhutche said the MCP will benefit more from Mia’s decision to join the party.

He also hailed the MCP saying by roping in Mia the party has portrayed democratic maturity.

“MCP has rebranded itself into a party that can attract political heavyweights like Sidik Mia. As much as this will revive Mia’s political career, MCP will benefit more. Mia is a big name in politics and prominent in the Lower Shire. This assures MCP of presence in the area and may give them some mileage in the run up to the 2019 General Elections,” said Mkhutche.

On the party’s decision to unveil Mia while party vice president Richard Msowoya and prominent member Jessie Kabwila are currently in Seychelles, Mkhutche said people should not read much into the absence of the two bearing in mind that they are out on official duties.

He however said Msowoya will have to gain the confidence of the party members if he is to maintain his position as the party’s vice president.

“We therefore expect that Richard Msowoya will use acceptable means to keep his position. This is important for MCP’s intra-party democracy as well,” he said.

The analyst also noted that Msowoya has been a loyal member of the party since he joined a decade ago when it mattered least.

He added that in 2014, Msowoya and party president Lazarus Chakwera performed well in the general elections but the coming of Mia has turned the tables and the Speaker of Parliament has to strategize on his political future.mw24