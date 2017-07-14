Malawi reaffirms its position on Lake Malawi Boundary

The Malawi government has reiterated its position on the Lake Malawi Boundary dispute with the United Republic of Tanzania.

Lake Malawi Lake Malawi

These remarks were strongly echoed during the Mediation Talks on the Lake Malawi Boundary Dispute with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, which took place in Centurion, Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, from 11th to 12th July, 2017.

The High Level Mediation Team (HLMT) led by His Excellency Joaquim Chissano, former President of the Republic of Mozambique, and His Excellency Thabo Mbeki, former President of the Republic of South Africa facilitated the talks.

During the meeting, the Malawi Government restated and re-affirmed its position that the Lake Malawi Boundary between the countries is the shoreline of Lake Malawi as established by Article 1(2) of the 1890 Anglo-German Treaty.

“The Malawi Delegation expressed Government’s commitment of respecting African boundaries existing at the time of independence in consonance with the Organization of African Unity (OAU) /African Union (AU) Declarations,” reads the statement in part released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Malawi delegation was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and other senior Government Officials.

The Meeting was a follow up to the last meeting which was held in Maputo, Mozambique, from 20th to 21st March, 2014, where the Government of the Republic of Malawi and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania submitted their respective positions.

The Malawi Delegation also opposed the unacceptable conduct of making unilateral decisions such as production of Maps purporting to change the current Malawi/Tanzania Boundary which Malawi rejected.

“Having heard from both Delegtions, the HLMT proposed that it should brief and consult with Their Excellencies Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, for Their Excellencies’ further guidance on the resolution of the dispute,” reads the statement.

In the spirit of seeking a solution on the dispute, the two Delegations accepted the proposal and further agreed that, the process of consulting the two Heads of State by the HLMT should take place in not more than three months time from 12th July, 2017, after which, further direction shall be availed by the HLMT.mbc