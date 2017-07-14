Fifa Condoles Malawi on BNS stampede

The World Football governing body Fifa has expressed shock and great sadness on the tragic stampede at Bingu National, Stadium in Lilongwe, which caused the death of eight people and injured more than 60 others, most of them children, during the independence day celebrations on Thursday, 6 July 2017.

In a letter addressed to FAM president Walter Nyamilandu, Fifa president Gianni Infantino extended his sincerest condolences to Nyamilandu, FAM, the clubs NMC Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, as well as to the entire football Community in Malawi

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died, as well as the injured victims, and the international football family extends its greatest sympathy to them at this cruel moment in time.

“We hope that this message of solidarity may, in some small way be a source of support and comfort for them,” said Infantino.

Confederation of Africa Football ( CAF) president Ahmed and his COSAFA counterpart Dr Phillip Chiyangwa also sent messages of comfort last week.

President Professor Peter wa Mutharika has since set up a task force that include a FAM representative to investigate the cause of tragedy.Fam.mw