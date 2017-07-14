Cancer Survivors Quest happy with Mercy James Paediatric Centre

Cancer Survivors Quest has hailed pop star Madonna for constructing the Mercy James Paediatric Centre in Blantyre saying the facility will help in fighting childhood cancer.

American pop star Madonna together with President Peter Mutharika opened the centre on Tuesday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Director of Cancer Survivors Quest Chikhulupiliro Ng’ombe who also survived cancer when he was a child said he is pleased that the facility has now been opened.

“I am ecstatic to this news and overjoyed as some challenges that were not addressed in the area of childcare most especially child cancer can now be addressed and things such as adverse or even minor side effects of chemotherapy that have claimed lives of innocent children unnecessarily can be managed,” said Ng’ombe.

He added that surgery of tumours will be done more swiftly with better treatment and cases where a child has Leukemia (cancer of the blood) can now be treated in an intensive care unit which Malawi did not have and people had to travel abroad for such treatments.

Ng’ombe however, asked other people who may wish to build similar facilities to choose widely so that the facilities should be constructed where they should have huge impact.mw24