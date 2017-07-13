Former Cabinet Minister Rejoins MCP

He lost a parliamentary seat for Kasungu central constituency under People’s Party (PP) and that distanced the then cabinet minister Ken Kandodo from active politics but now he is set to resume the political journey in opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking at Mthuthama ground in Kasungu district on Wednesday, Kandodo said his return to MCP is to help the party in its preparations ahead of 2019 general elections in Malawi.

Malawi Congress Party

The former cabinet minister disclosed that he is to help the party win the elections for the first time in the era of Malawi’s democracy.

Kandodo who is a grandnephew of MCP’s first president late Hastings Kamuzu Banda was appointed cabinet minister of finance in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government under late Bingu wa Mutharika.

He later moved on with his political journey with former President Joyce Banda and served as Minister of defence after Bingu died.mw24

In 2014, Kandodo contested for Parliamentary seat but he lost to MCP’s Amon Nkhata.