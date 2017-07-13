DPP GS Says Unity and Peace Key to Development

Secretary General for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Grelzeder Jeffrey has asked Malawians in the North to always strive for peace and unity for the country to achieve meaningful development.

Jeffrey made the call on Monday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on the sidelines of a political rally held at Mzokoto Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira in the district.

She said government, through the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, is committed to improve living standards of the country’s citizens through sustainable development across the country.

“Government is doing a good number of development projects in the Northern Region such as the construction of Njakwa- Livingstonia road, Rumphi Teacher Training College (TTC), Rumphi Stadium and several others,” said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey who is also Nkhotakota-South Member of Parliament added that: “No region will remain undeveloped under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership because socio-economic development of the country is its priority.”

She also urged people of Rumphi Central Constituency to support the DPP led government to ensure continued development by voting for an MP from the ruling party in the 2019 polls.

The Nkhotakota legislator also donated four bicycles to all DPP constituency governors to ease transportation challenges as they carry out party activities in the district.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga, hailed the Secretary General for the donation, saying the gesture would enhance the party’s strength at grassroot level.mbc