Court Slaps man with 8 years for defilement

The Midima Senior Resident Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced a 35 year old man identified as Muhamed John Somba to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 16 year old girl on April 13, 2017.

Man earns 8 years for defilement

According to Deputy Police Relations Officer at Limbe Widson Nhlane, Somba defiled the girl at Mpingwe in the township of Limbe.

“The convict and his accomplice who is still at large defiled a 16 year old girl one after another on the mentioned date and when the matter was reported to police, the victim was referred to the hospital for medical examination where the results came positive,” said Nhlane.

He added that the investigations were launched and Mahomed John Somba was arrested in the process. He was positively identified by the victim, now officers are still on the ground to arrest the remaining suspect.

“He pleaded guilty in court hence the presiding magistrate His worship Mangawa Makhalira slapping him with an eight year jail term to act as a deterrent to would be offenders,” he added.

The convict comes from Macheso village in Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre district. Defilement contravenes section 138 (1) of the penal code.mbc