APM action on stampede excites CCJP

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has expressed hope that the taskforce on the stadium stampede is to end finger pointing over the tragedy that occurred on Independence Day.

CCJP national coordinator Martin Chiphwanya said the taskforce appointed by President Peter Mutharika to establish what went wrong on Malawi’s Independence Day is to clear mist and block speculation on who is to blame.

“Some blame the organizing committee and I think this taskforce is to help the nation to know what really went wrong,” said Chiphwanya.

Martin Chiphwanya

On July 6 this year, seven children and one adult got killed in a stampede at Bingu stadium in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

Following the incident, finger pointing surfaced on who is to blame over the accident.

The tragedy led Mutharika to appoint Principal Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Administration) Mr. Zangazanga Chikhosi to chair a commission to investigate the stampede.

Other members include Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Mr. Sam Madula, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Man Power Development Mr. Joseph Mwandidya, a representative from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Senior Assistant Chief State Advocate from the Ministry of Justice Dr. Steven Kayuni who will be the Secretary for the taskforce.mw24