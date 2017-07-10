Jamaal Mlaka Maliro wins Hiphop4hiv Nation 2017 theme song competition

Hiphop4hiv Nation Organization (HH4HNation) has named Jamaal Mlaka Maliro also known as Ka-Mlaka, a 23 year old student at Blantyre International University (BIU) as the winner of the Hiphop4hivnation 2017 theme song competition.

The competition has been running for the past few months and submissions closed on 30th June.

Ka Mlaka, Musician-cum-Pastor Mlaka Maliro’s son has walked away with a beautiful Hiphop4hiv Nation award and a cash prize of K50, 000. He will be promoted by Hiphop4hiv Nation and the video for the theme song will be shot by Bensam Entertainment. He will also perform at Miss Blantyre 2017.

“We received over 200 songs, we had a 5 member committee which listened to each and every song. We voted 10 songs in and sent the 10 to Hiphop4hiv artists who judged the winning song. We wanted a song that was well produced and we were looking for creativity. Also, the song had to be according to our theme: Love and protect yourself.

“The theme song will be used to raise awareness in different youth radio programmes. A lot of youths love music and we think with this song we will be able to reach out to many youths. The song will also be used when having functions,” says Hiphop4hiv Nation Director Victoria Masanje.

Hiphop4hiv Nation is a non-profit Organisation that builds on the innate optimism of young people, promoting a holistic lifestyle approach aimed at encouraging youth to maintain an HIV-free lifestyle and achieve their aspirations through youth leadership and self-motivation.

To achieve this goal, #HH4HNation offers a comprehensive set of interactions designed to address the individual, structural and social factors that drive the epidemic among African Youth.

Hip Hop is a culture that has attracted today’s youth, due to the positive reception we decided to use this culture to fight one of the world’s biggest battles, and that’s HIV/AIDS amongst the people that follow the Hip Hop Culture.mbc