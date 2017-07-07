Malawi at 53: Cities hold night street gigs on Independence eve

Blantyre residents on Wednesday night joined their Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu counterparts in welcoming the 53rd Independence Anniversary through fireworks.

Dancing the freezing-cold night to the music performances of Mibawa, Mizu and Malawi Prison Services Brass Band, the Blantyre residents were joined by their Mayor Wild Ndipo and Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Kiswell Dakamau among other dignitaries.

According to Mayor Ndipo, Government’s decision to decentralize the Independence Eve celebrations was a welcome development worthy sustaining saying it had accorded a lot of Malawians opportunity to participate.

“Not all Malawians can afford to travel to Lilongwe for the main celebration and decentralizing them was a way to go,” said Ndipo.

He said holding the celebration right at the Independence Arch was even more significant as the facility is the only national symbol of liberation from the grip of colonial masters.

While concurring with Ndipo, Dakamau added that Malawi has come from afar and has all the reasons to celebrate.

Dakamau further explained that decentralising the celebrations was cost effective.

Just before the fireworks, the military lowered the Union Jack while raising the Malawi flag symbolizing the dawn of self rule.

Apart from Blantyre, the Independence Eve gigs were also held in Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Before the night gigs, residents of the four cities were also treated to street parades by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).mbc