Parliamentarians hailed for unity of purpose as budget meeting ends

Parliament has risen sine die with the Leader of the House acknowledging legislators for their show of unity of purpose when the August House was meeting for 8 weeks mainly to scrutinize and pass the 2017- 2018 Budget.

Speaking in his adjournment motion on Friday Kondwani Nankhumwa noted that members deliberations on issues of national importance demonstrated a lot of maturity regardless of their political orientations.

He explained that the unity was evidenced in their quest to finding solutions to the challenges rocking the country and in consolidating democratic values.

He personally commended them for their support as he discharged his duties as their Leader and assured them of his commitment to working together in meeting people’s aspirations.

Nankhumwa who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development applauded Finance Minister Goodal Gondwe for delivering what he called one of the most rounded Budgets which underpins government’s vision to transform Malawi and uplift people’s standards.

Among others he cited the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on milk, the adjustment of tax free bracket from K20 000 to K30 000 as some of the highlights of the budget.

Whilst acknowledging the role played by lawmakers from all the political parties and independent parliamentarians in the passing of the over K1.3 Trillion Budget he particularly singled out the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his MCP membership for its selfless love and advice.mbc