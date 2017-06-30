ECM set to invest huge in agriculture initiatives

Catholic Bishops under the banner, Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) have underscored the need for Malawians to utilize the available natural resources by investing in agriculture related activities.

This will be achieved through a huge project dubbed Agriculture Initiative Survey (IPS) which will be funded by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) through the Pontifical Mission Society (PMS), Malawi office.

ECM Chairman, His Grace Thomas Msusa said the Church too has to be serious in implementing agriculture initiativeas a way of helping the country achieve food security and socio-economic development.

He was speaking in Lilongwe when USCCB’s Fr. Andrew Small presented the project to all Catholic Bishops in Malawi, members of stuff ECM’s relief and development arm drawn from all the eight dioceses and heads of Catholic institutions like formation houses and the Catholic University od Malawi.

Bishop Msusa said ECM has for several times through Pastoral Letters challenged government to invest in agriculture initiatives like the green belt initiative and yet the initiative was not taken seriously by the local Church.

He said, it’s against this background that the Catholic Church in Malawi want to demonstrate and act by practicing serious agriculture initiative, thanks to USCBC for coming in to support this noble course.

“You know with issues of lack of adequate food among our Christians, Bishops are normally busy seeking for funds outside the country to support those affected. Our duty is to preach the word of God hence the reason we would like to see dioceses help the Laity to be self-sustainable and food secure,”he said.

Kenya is said to be a shining example of this initiative for dioceses and institutions have invested in a similar project and are producing and exporting various agricultural commodities.

For instance, during the presentation, it was mentioned that some Kenyan Catholic institutions are into livestock production where milk is supplied in various supermarkets; some are able to run big farms and the products help them realise a lot of money.

USCBC facilitates huge sums of money to conferences like ECM for purchase of land, farming equipment like pumping machines, planting machines and construction.

“If we are to be united as dioceses under ECM, we can do better, not only for the benefit of our Church but also for our beloved country,” said Msusa who is also the Archbishop for Blantyre Archdiocese.

He added: “We have also received donations for a long time and most of the donors are currently phasing out while poverty levels are still worsening. It’s time now we venture into investment”.

He said Malawi has rich resources and all what is needed is to appreciate what God has given us hence stay focused on agriculture initiative.

Meanwhile, all the eight dioceses including the Catholic Secretariat of the ECM, including Church institutions have been challenged to identify their areas of interest and apply for the loans to start producing various agricultural produce for sale.

An entrepreneurship aspect has been incorporated in the initiative to encourage the church in Malawi also attain to economic independence while helping the country achieve food security and also have positive social impacts on its people.

The initiative is also set to train implementers of the project in business administration, accounting and consumer behaviors disciplines so that they become equipped with various skills that are necessary for the success of the initiative.mbc