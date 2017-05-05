Kamuzu birthday celebrations to be held in Mzuzu

The family of Dr.Hastings Kamuzu Banda has indicated that this year’s birthday celebrations for the Malawi founding president will be held in Mzuzu.Kamuzu Banda is remembered on 14th May every year.

Banda’s family representative Ken Kandodo Banda confirmed of the development, saying the day will start with prayers to be held at St. Andrews CCAP Church in Mzuzu under the Livingstonia Synod.

According to Banda, after the prayers the main event will be held at Mzuzu Stadium.

This public holiday-albeit enjoyed by the whole nation for 30 years, was first banned when the country attained multiparty democracy in 1993 but was reverted by former President, late Bingu wa Mutharika in 2009.mbc