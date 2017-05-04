Three Nabbed For Conspiring To Sell & Kidnap Child With Albinism In Malawi

Police in the central region of Ntchisi are keeping in custody three men suspected of conspiring to kidnap and sell a child with albinism.

The suspects have been identified as Moses Kazonga aged 34, Kalirani Banda 23, and Bizaliele Amos aged 39.

The three were, during the time of their arrest, looking for a market for a two years and eight months old boy with albinism.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday, Peter Njilagoma, an Inspector in the district disclosed that on April 17, he received a tip from well wishers about the matter.

They followed the tip which led to the arrest of the three men.

Njilagoma explains that during interrogation the suspects admitted to have conspired, since March 2017, to kidnap and sell the boy at MK6 million.

The police are since appealing to members of public to remain vigilant and work hand in hand with the police in order to put an end to the malpractice in the country.

Last year the country experienced a rise in abductions and killings of people with albinism.

It is believed that witch doctors use the body parts of such people to create charms which can help one gain wealth.