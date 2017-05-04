Super League official Launch at Civo Stadium

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced changes to the venue of the 2017 launch.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda has said the venue has reverted to Civo Stadium from Bingu National Stadium as was the initial arrangement.

The launch, slated for Saturday, will see defending champions Kamuzu Barracks (KB) hosting Be Forward Wanderers.

“We have been informed that Bingu National stadium is booked for another event,” he said.

Banda also announced that the match between PremierBet Wizards and Silver Strikers which was slated for Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday, has been shifted to the newly-built Mulanje Park on Sunday.

The match between Azam Tigers and Silver has also been shifted from Kamuzu Stadium to Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo on Sunday.

In other games slated for Saturday, newcomers Chitipa United host Nyasa Big Bullets in their maiden Super League match at Mzuzu Stadium while Dwangwa United will host Masters Security at Chitowe Stadium.

On Sunday new look Epac/Civo Sporting Club host Mafco at Civo Stadium. Bullets wrap up their Northern Region trip with a fixture against Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium while Blue Eagles host Mzuni at Nankhaka.

Red Lions and Blantyre United clash at Zomba Community Centre Ground.