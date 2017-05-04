Be professional, APM Advises the media industry

State President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called for a vibrant, professional and responsible media for the country’s hard won democracy to thrive.

According to a statement from the State House Press Office, as the world commemorates the World Press day, Professor Mutharika assured all Malawians that during his administration he shall ensure that the constitutional rights to free press and freedom of expression are protected at all times but not abused.

The President further reminds all Malawians that irresponsible media practice is both destructive and counterproductive to national progress. He therefore called for collective responsibility to guard the country’s hard won press freedom against agents of dictatorship bent on frustrating Malawi’s priceless democracy by abusing press freedom.

Events for the commemorations which include an elective Annual General Meeting for MISA Malawi Chapter and an Awards Gala Night are scheduled for this weekend in Lilongwe.

The theme for this year is: “critical minds for critical times; media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies.”mbc