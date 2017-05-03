President Mutharika overrules Kamuzu Stadium closure

State President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has overruled plans to shutdown the Kamuzu Stadium.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Henry Mussa communicated Mutharika’s stand on Monday during the commemoration of World Labour Day at the Kamuzu Upper Stadium in Blantyre.

Mussa said President Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed his Ministry to identify a contractor through the Ministry of Transport and Public Works to carry out maintenance works at the facility.

He said government is committed to providing resources for the required maintenance works.

“Be assured the Stadium will not be closed. The artificial turf will be replaced with natural grass, apart from improving some sanitary facilities at the Stadium. Government, FAM and Sports Council are doing everything possible to renovate the facility for football fans’ betterment,” said Mussa.

South Region based Super League sides, mainly Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Azam Tigers, largely use Kamuzu Stadium as their home ground in all competitions.