MBC Innovator Glyffin Sayenda leaves for China 3rd May 2017 | No Comments The 2016 MBC innovator of innovators Glyffin Sayenda has left for China with hopes to acquire more sports related knowledge. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Related News