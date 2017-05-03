Blantyre Baptist Schools Shine in Organising Sports Extravaganza

By Steve Chindongo and Richard Chinansi

Blantyre Baptist Schools on Labour Day organized a sports extravaganza at the Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) with a sole objective of cultivating the spirit of fellowshipping together

Head teacher for Blantyre Baptist Christian School Chichiri Campus Mc Adams Ndhlovu said in an interview that the aim was to have teachers, parents and students from different schools meeting together and they chose sports as the best approach.

“As stakeholders in education we have a common goal and apart from sports we have this opportunity of discussing other issues relating to our job. Even parents they learn from others,” Ndhlovu remarked.

He continued that the events started in the early 2000’s and have improved along the years as at first there were just few schools adding that cash investment has grown as evidenced in this year’s budget which was pegged at K3 million.

“The feedback has been positive looking at the past events. After this extravaganza we are going to have a review of where we have done well and how best we can come up with the next event.

At the end of the daylong sports extravaganza which among others attracted St Columba Primary School, Divine Destiny Academy, Maranatha and the organisers Blantyre Baptist Academy Primary School, Blantyre Baptist Christian School were the overall winners after amassing 465 points followed by Blantyre Baptist Academy Primary School with 270 points and Divine Destiny Academy came third with 175 points.

The winners went away with a trophy and medals.

Speaking during the prize presentation ceremony, Ndhlovu said the background of the sports extravaganza was initiated by the Blantyre Baptist Christian School and Blantyre Baptist Academy Primary School under the umbrella of the Baptist church with an aim of sharing the common goals.

“The sports extravaganza was being held annually but due to financial challenges it was changed to be held every two years,” he said.

He underscored the sole objective at fellowshipping together besides those who won in various disciplines which were athletics, Relay Race, Sack Race, Bottle Race, Football and Netball.