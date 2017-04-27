Malawi Govt Dismisses assertions of nepotism in appointing people

Government has deplored the tendency by some biased Non-Govenmental Organisations in the country who are spreading anti-Government political propaganda in an attempt to create a perception that all top positions in Government are occupied by one tribe.

A statement from the government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, notes that those misinforming the public are using selective information to impress upon their believers that appointments to key positions in the public service are dominated by one tribe and not balanced in terms of tribal groupings.

Dausi therefore reminds all Malawians that the following arms of Government and Departments are headed by meriting Malawians who are not Lhomwes: The Vice Presidency; The Judiciary; The Legislature; Malawi Police Services; Malawi Prison Services; Immigration Department; All public universities, just to cite but a few.

The government spokeperson further notes that there are only three Lhlomwes in the 20 member Cabinet and that there is no single Minister from Thyolo where the President comes from.

The statement states that it is therefore incorrect and wrong to create a deceptive perception that all “top jobs” in the country are dominated by the Lhomwes.

Dausi observes that the propagandists want the public to believe that it is wrong for His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to appoint anyone from his tribe no matter how well qualified and deserving such a Malawian could be.

He noted that the noise always erupts every time the President appoints a Lhomwe, anyone from Thyolo or the surrounding region.

Dausi said it is therefore surprising that there is always disturbing silence when anyone outside the Lhomwe tribe is appointed or promoted into key positions.

The government spokesperson has therefore set the records straight that the President has not been appointing new people but mostly redeployed people who were already serving in high positions in the public service.mbc