3 earn 7 years IHL for forgery and presenting a false document

The Limbe Second Grade Magistrate Court on April 25, 2017 found guilty three people for Forgery as well as presenting a false document and the three have been sentenced to seven years Imprisonment with Hard Labour.

According to Widson Nhlane Assistant PRO Limbe Police Station, the three convicts are: Harold Mpoya aged 40 from Magwira village T/A Chimaliro in Thyolo, Stafford Moyo aged 34 from Kwasema village, T/A Maseya in Chikwawa and Clement Ndagoma aged 35 from Yohane village, T/A Nkhulambe in Phalombe.

“The trio on June 30th, 2016 went to Bremat Safety Solutions Company in Limbe to buy items worthy K1, 718,375.00 using a fake Standard Bank Cheque. As the management of the mentioned company wanted to verify from the bank authority, one of the convicts sneaked out and the two remaining were detained and taken to police,” said Nhlane.

Nhlane added that the bank authorities confirmed that the cheque was a fake and police managed to arrest the one who sneaked out. They were taken to court where they pleaded guilty for the charges of Forgery and Presenting a false document.

“The three requested the presiding magistrate Margret Khobiri to give them a lenient sentence because they have families to look after but the Magistrate told them that the offences were serious and were committed intentionally. Therefore, the Magistrate slapped them with a 7 year jail term on each offence but to run concurrently,” explained Nhlane.mbc